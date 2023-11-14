Mets' Kodai Senga takes runner-up finish in NL Rookie of the Year race

Despite a strong introduction to Major League Baseball, the performance of the Mets' Kodai Senga was not transcendent enough to help him grab the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

The distinction instead went to Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. Senga finished second in the voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, while the Dodgers' James Outman was third.

Senga received 22 second-place votes and five third-place votes.

Carroll was the unanimous selection by the National League's 30 writers after he became the first rookie in MLB history to record 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a rookie season.

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) reacts during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 15, 2023, at Citi Field.

He finished his first full campaign with a .285/.362/.506 slash line with 25 home runs, 54 stolen bases, 116 runs and 76 RBI.

Seeing ghosts: How Mets players and coaches view Kodai Senga's ace potential

Senga fell short of becoming the Mets' seventh rookie to win the prestigious award and first since Pete Alonso claimed it in 2019. In his first season in the United States after spending 11 in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Senga finished with a 12-7 record, 202 strikeouts, a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 29 starts and 166.1 innings.

The 30-year-old Japanese sensation is also expected to receive down-ballot votes in the National League Cy Young Award race, which will be announced on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Mets: Kodai Senga second in National League Rookie of Year