Mets’ Kodai Senga set for bullpen session Wednesday, hopeful to face hitters after

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that everything came back fine after right-hander Kodai Senga’s bullpen session on Saturday afternoon on Citi Field.



Senga will officially throw another two-inning bullpen session on Wednesday, and if everything goes as planned after that, the team is hopeful he’ll take the next step and face hitters by the end of next week.

It’s been a long and frustrating road back for the 30-year-old ace.



Senga’s been sidelined since being diagnosed with a shoulder injury while ramping up during spring training and he’s endured numerous setbacks with both his arm and his mechanics along the way.



Mendoza doesn’t still expect him to return to the big-league mound until after the All-Star break, but the fact that he’s finally trending in the right direction again is certainly an encouraging sign.

The right-hander was encouraged by his progress while speaking with reporters earlier this week.

“Obviously, I want to get back out there as soon as possible, but there’s all the protocol and rehab progression,” Senga said through a translator. “All I can focus on right now is getting better and getting out there as soon as possible to throw as many innings as possible.”

Senga’s eventual return would certainly be a huge boost for the Mets’ playoff aspirations, as he pitched to a stellar 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 202 batters during his rookie campaign.