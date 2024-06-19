Mets' Kodai Senga will 'hopefully' face hitters next after successful bullpen session on Wednesday

Kodai Senga may be one step closer to making his return to the Mets after the right-hander threw another successful bullpen outing on Wednesday.

The hope for New York now is that Senga will face live hitters his next time out on the mound, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters before Wednesday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

“He threw his bullpen, now we’ll see how the next couple of days unfold and hopefully he’s facing hitters the next time he’s touching a mound,” Mendoza said.

When exactly that next time will be remains to be seen, but Mendoza said it could potentially be Sunday or Monday and that “hopefully that’s the next step.”

The 31-year-old hasn’t pitched all season with a shoulder capsule strain he suffered during spring training that landed him on the 60-day IL.

However, if Senga throws to live hitters during his next throwing session, that will mark the first time he’s done so since his injury and will certainly be a step in the right direction towards a return this season.

Senga's return to the Mets would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that has picked itself up recently and enters Wednesday with a seven-game win streak that has propelled them back in the Wild Card race.