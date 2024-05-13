Mets’ Kodai Senga didn't think he could come back at ‘100 percent’ without perfecting mechanics

Kodai Senga will need a little longer in his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The Mets revealed this weekend that the right-hander is taking a bit of a step back in his rehab process and he won’t throw in game action until he feels comfortable with his mechanics.

“The reason why I ended up getting hurt was partially due to mechanics,” Senga said on Monday through a translator. “With my current mechanics I didn’t think that I’d be able to come back at 100 percent. So I’m taking some time to make sure everything is perfect before I get back into game action, so that when I can come back I am stronger than ever.”

Senga feels good physically but he doesn’t have an exact timeline for when that potential return to action will be. The team will wait and see how he feels after his next bullpen session, and if all goes well there, the righty is hoping to ramp up the process shortly after.

“That could come sooner than later, but right now it’s all up in the air,” he said. “What I need to focus on now is just getting back on the mound for the Mets as soon as possible so I can help the team win."

The Mets' starting pitching has stepped up well for the most part over the first two months of the season, but there's no denying they could certainly use their ace back at the top.

Senga is coming off a tremendous inaugural big-league campaign in which he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after posting 2.98 ERA and 201 strikeouts across 29 starts.

Getting him back in the mix healthy and dominating alongside impressive rookie right-hander Christian Scott would be a huge boost for New York.