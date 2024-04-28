Mets' Kodai Senga to face Single-A Brooklyn hitters Monday, could throw 20-25 pitches

Mets ace Kodai Senga will take another big step on his road to recovery on Monday.

According to skipper Carlos Mendoza, Senga will face live hitters from Single-A Brooklyn on Monday, with the intention of throwing somewhere around 20-25 pitches.

This will be Senga’s first time facing live hitters since he was shut down with a capsule strain in his right shoulder during spring training.

“It’s not so much about tomorrow, but it’s the following days, how he’s responding after his session,” Mendoza said. “But it’s good that he’s not only going to get on the mound, but he’s facing live hitters tomorrow. Basically, for me, [I’m looking for] nothing in particular, just how he’s going to bounce back the following days is the big things.”

If all goes well on Monday, and the days following, the next step for Senga will likely be a rehab start.

The right-hander is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on May 27.