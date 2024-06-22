Mets’ Kodai Senga set to face hitters Sunday for first time since suffering setback

Kodai Senga is set to take the next step in his road to recovery.

The Mets’ ace right-hander has officially reported to the team's facility down in Port St. Lucie to face hitters during a 20-pitch live bullpen session on Sunday afternoon.

Senga has been able to work his way cleanly through a handful of bullpen sessions, but this will be the first time he'll face batters since starting the process over due to right triceps inflammation.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said pregame Saturday they still haven't decided how many live BP sessions he will need before taking the next step, and they'll continue moving day-by-day.

"Let's try to get through tomorrow and see how he comes back afterward and how he bounces back, and then we'll make the decision. We'll listen to him and take things one step at a time," the skipper said.

Senga still has a ways to go, and he isn't expected to make his return to the big-league mound until at least after the All-Star break, but the fact that he's been able to progress this far is certainly encouraging.

With their drastic turnaround over the last few weeks, the Mets have jumped their way right back into the playoff picture, but getting him back sooner ranter than later would certainly be a big boost.

The 31-year-old back was absolutely spectacular during his first season with the team, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting after pitching to a 2.98 ERA and 1.22 WHIP while striking out 202 batters.