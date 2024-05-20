Mets' Kodai Senga did not throw bullpen session on Sunday due to triceps tightness

Mets starter Kodai Senga, who was supposed to throw a bullpen session on Sunday, suffered a setback in his recovery process due to triceps tightness and was unable to throw, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Monday.

The skipper went on to say that the team is not overly concerned with the injury after doctors evaluated Senga and that "hopefully" the right-hander can throw on Tuesday and get a bullpen session in by the end of the week.

"He went out, played catch, did his long toss, got on the mound but felt something on his tricep," Mendoza said. "So it got tight and he didn’t throw a bullpen. Doctors took a look at him, we're not concerned. It’s a low-level concern right now. He’s not throwing [Monday] and then hopefully he throws again [Tuesday]."