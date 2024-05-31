Mets keeping 'close eye' on Luisangel Acuna, but didn't consider call-up amid roster shakeup

After designating veteran Joey Wendle for assignment just a few weeks ago, it became abundantly clear that the Mets were going to have to reach into their farm system to fill that need at utility infielder.

New York has carried both Brett Baty and Mark Vientos since then, but it was only a matter of time before it added someone who could backup Francisco Lindor at shortstop.

One option was top prospect Luisangel Acuna.

Acuna got off to a bit of a slow start this year but he quickly settled into a groove, hitting .281 with his first homer of the season, six doubles, 11 stolen bases, and a .331 on-base percentage across 26 games during the month of May.

The 22-year-old still hasn't provided much in the power department, but he reached base safely in all but four games over that span while playing stellar defense at three different positions (second, shortstop, center field).

Despite Acuna's surge, the Mets tapped infielder Jose Iglesias to take Baty's place amid Friday's roster shakeup.

First-year manager Carlos Mendoza said prior to Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks that while Acuna has been drawing their attention, the Mets didn’t consider the youngster this time around.

“Not this time,” the skipper said. “Obviously he’s playing well, we’re keeping a close eye on him, but it was Iglesias.”

While it certainly would be nice to see Acuna make his highly-anticipated big-league debut, it's probably the right call for the Mets to not rush his development right now.

We'll see if he can keep up his recent production as the season progresses, and if he is able to, he just might find his way into the Mets' lineup before you know it.