Mets keep Asdrubal Cabrera for $8.25M, Jerry Blevins for $7M

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Mets exercised an $8.25 million option on infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and a $7 million option of left-hander Jerry Blevins, preventing them from becoming free agents.

Caberea, two weeks shy of his 32nd birthday, played shortstop for the Mets in 2016 and the start of 2017, then shifted around the infield. He started 44 games at shortstop this year, 40 at third base and 32 games at second. Cabrera hit .280 with 32 doubles, 14 homers and 59 RBIs in 135 games, spending two stints on the disabled list after injuring his left thumb against Miami on May 6.

''Asdrubal can help us all around the infield,'' Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said in a statement Friday. ''The season didn't end the way we wanted but that didn't stop him from playing hard right to the very last out of the season. Asdrubal is a great tutor to our younger players and a leader in the clubhouse.''

The 34-year-old Blevins was 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 75 games, striking out 69 strikeouts in 49 innings.

If the options had been declined, Cabrera would have been owed a $2 million buyout and Blevins $1 million.

