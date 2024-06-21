Mets' Jose Quintana delivers best start of season in win over Cubs: 'We needed that one'

The headline of the Mets’ 11-1 win over the Cubs on Friday afternoon was the offense, but Jose Quintana’s performance should not be overlooked.

Quintana pitched arguably his best start of the 2024 season, going 6.1 innings and striking out eight batters, both season highs. The only run allowed was unearned, started by a Mark Vientos error in the first inning.

Despite that, Quintana worked out of trouble and mowed through a Cubs lineup fighting with the Mets for a Wild Card spot. Manager Carlos Mendoza explained what he saw from Quintana’s start after the game.

“[Quintana was] keeping hitters off balance, especially with the way he’s using his breaking ball to get ahead and put hitters away,” Mendoza said. “He’s moving the ball around, getting groundballs when needed especially in that first inning we didn’t make a play and he continued to make pitches and we turned a double play. And after that, he continued to attack hitters. But the biggest thing is how he’s using all of his pitches.”

The Mets southpaw echoed Mendoza’s sentiments, praising his secondary pitches while giving a lot of credit to catcher Francisco Alvarez.

“First pitch strikes, my breaking ball was amazing, especially back door,” Quintana said. “We doubled up sometimes and we read the game really good. Alvy was amazing behind the plate. I trust him and follow him all the time.”

Quintana says Alvarez called a great game, having the veteran starter change his speeds from one inning to the next.

“We designed a very good game. That was amazing,” he said.

While Friday was great, it’s the second start in a row where Quintana dominated. On June 15 against the Padres, the left-hander gave up one run on two hits over six innings while striking out six.

In his last two starts, Quintana has struck out a combined 14 batters over 12.1 innings while giving up one earned run and six hits. Those two starts lowered his ERA from 5.29 to 4.58.

So, is there an explanation for the change in effectiveness? Quintana seems to think so.

“I made some adjustments to my mechanics,” he explained. “Execution is all for me. Hit my spots better and attack the zone early. A couple of innings were short and kept my confidence up … it was amazing and we need to keep it going.”

Even with a big lead, Quintana made sure to continue to attack the hitters and get quick outs. He added that the more short innings he pitched, the more confidence he had to keep pitching deep into the game.

But was this actually Quintana’s best start of the season? The Mets skipper wasn’t ready to declare that but offered how necessary it was for the team after losing their last game to the Rangers.

“He’s had a couple now. The last one he had was a pretty good one too,” Mendoza said. “But for him to go into the seventh, especially with the lead, he continued to pitch a hell of a game. I wouldn’t say it was his best one, but it was a good one and we needed that one.”

With Friday’s win, the Mets are 36-38 and could be in sole possession of a Wild Card spot by the end of the weekend. They’ll have two more games with the Cubs to try and leapfrog over the Padres and Diamondbacks in the standings.