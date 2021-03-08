Mets' Jose Martinez has torn meniscus, will be out at least four months

Breaking News:

Ryan Morik
Jose Martinez flips ball to first
Jose Martinez will be out for at least four months with a torn meniscus, Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Monday.

Martinez suffered the injury when he ran into an umpire while playing first base on Sunday.

Martinez signed a split contract with the Mets in January that would have been worth $1 million if he made the Opening Day roster.

For his career, Martinez is a .289 hitter with an .803 career OPS.

