Mets' Jose Butto pitching with new confidence level

New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Butto (70) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. / Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

As the Mets look more toward next season and who could potentially have a role in 2024, Jose Butto is certainly making an impression.

The 25-year-old right-hander, who was recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 1, has made three starts, allowing four earned runs over 11.1 innings pitched – a 2.08 ERA – with 19 strikeouts and five walks.

That includes his performance on Monday against the Marlins – allowing one earned run on four hits, a walk while striking out six over six innings in a 2-1 win.

“The confidence I have now has really raised to another level,” Butto told reporters after the game. “Every opportunity is an opportunity to be able to have success. That’s what I’m really grateful for, to go out there and put in a lot of work.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter was most impressed with how Butto navigated his final inning – in which he faced his biggest challenge of the night.

After allowing a leadoff single to Luis Arraez, Butto left an 0-2 changeup over the hear of the plate to Jorge Soler, who launched the ball down the left field line.

It was initially ruled a home run but the umpires reviewed the play and it was overturned to a foul ball. Butto continued the at-bat against Soler, getting him to strike out swinging on a 3-2 slider low and away.

“When things get challenging, he figures out a way to stay in the game,” Showalter said. “[Butto] has been solid. Really proud of him. He’s done some things he hasn’t been able to do in the past and limit the damage. His last inning his velocity was down he pitched through that last inning really well when you’re tired toward the end of your outing and able to manuever through it it’s impressive.”