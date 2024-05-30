Mets' Jorge Lopez designated for assignment after tossing glove into stands, postgame comments

A day after making headlines by using some choice words in his postgame interview following his ejection in the Mets' 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Jorge Lopez has been designated for assignment.

Left-handed reliever Danny Young has been called up to take his spot in the bullpen.

After the game, in which Lopez was ejected by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus and threw his glove into the stands in frustration before leaving the field, he was asked by SNY Mets reporter Steve Gelbs if, looking back on it, he regretted throwing his glove into the stands -- something that manager Carlos Mendoza called "not acceptable" after the game.

However, Lopez showed no remorse, saying, "No. I don't regret it."

After that is where things became a bit confusing. Lopez, a non-native English speaker, continued his response and either said he looks like the worst teammate probably in the whole league after his outburst, or that he's on the worst team probably in the whole league (right after saying he doesn't regret his actions on the field).

Still, Gelbs asked Lopez to clarify his comments later on by saying, "Just to clarify what you said just because I didn't fully understand, did you say that I'm on the worst team? Is that what you had said?"

His response: "Yeah, probably. It looks like."

Lopez later attempted to clarify his comments on his Instagram page on Thursday morning. The reliever wrote "Who ever hear me I said teammate and what I said on the situation I been the worst teammate thanks media for make it worse."

Prior to being DFA's Lopez had pitched to a 3.76 ERA in 28 appearances.