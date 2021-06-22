Mets' Joey Lucchesi has 'significant' UCL tear, MRI reveals

Joey Lucchesi side view home whites

Joey Lucchesi has "a significant tear" in his UCL, SNY's Steve Gelbs reported Monday night.

Lucchesi will get a second opinion, but Tommy John Surgery is now a real possibility for the LHP.

This is a huge blow for the Mets and Lucchesi, who was dominant as of late with a 1.19 ERA in his last five starts.

The Mets were already looking for potential support at the end of their starting rotation, and with Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard still not available, this is the absolute worst time to be losing Lucchesi.

Lucchesi originally hit the 10-day IL on June 19 with left elbow inflammation.