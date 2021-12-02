Mets jersey numbers revealed for Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha

Max Scherzer jersey swap 2021 - grey Citi Field background

Whenever a new player comes to town, part of the fun is wondering what uniform number they’ll wear in their new team colors.

So when the Mets added Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar, fans immediately began wondering what numbers they would choose.

According to the Mets official roster, we now have our answers.

Scherzer, who said earlier in the day he was still unsure about what number he’d select, will wear No. 21, Marte will wear No. 6, Escobar will sport No. 10 and Canha will don No. 19.

Scherzer wore Nos. 39 and 37 early in his career, but has worn No. 31 since joining the Washington Nationals in 2015 and then again with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, that number was off the table, as it belongs forever to Mike Piazza.

With Marte claiming No. 6, that means that Jeff McNeil is changing from the number he’s worn since 2019. He briefly wore No. 68 when he was first called up in 2019, but he will now sport No. 1.