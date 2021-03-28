Mets' Jerry Blevins, Stephen Tarpley among players cut on Sunday

Jerry Blevins spring training

The Mets announced a number of roster moves on Sunday night after their spring training game with the Miami Marlins.

LHP Jerry Blevins, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, catcher Caleb Joseph, INF Jose Peraza, OF Mallex Smith, and RHP Arodys Vizcaino were all notified that they won't be on the Opening Day roster.

LHP Stephen Tarpley was also optioned to the Triple-A roster, after pitching to a a 5.68 ERA in 6.1 IP this spring. Tarpley is 3-2 in his MLB career with a 6.65 ERA in 44.2 IP over three seasons.

Blevins had a 3.18 ERA in 5.2 IP over six games this spring training, as the 37-year-old was attempting a comeback after last pitching for the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He played for the Mets from 2015-18, and signed a minor league deal with the team on Dec. 11, 2020.

Eickhoff struggled this spring, allowing eight hits and five earned runs over 4.0 IP for a 11.25 ERA.