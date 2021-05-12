Mets' Jeff McNeil available to play Wednesday after cramping issue Tuesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mets infielder Jeff McNeil, who left Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field due to cramping, is not in Wednesday's lineup.
However, McNeil is available off the bench, manager Luis Rojas said prior to Wednesday's game.
McNeil was out on the field before the game doing agility drills.
After coming up lame while trying to stretch a single into a double during Tuesday night's game, McNeil walked off the field before being removed due to the cramping.
With McNeil out of the lineup on Wednesday and Albert Almora Jr. landing on the IL after crashing into the center field fence during Tuesday's game, the Mets' depth is being tested.
In addition to Almora, Brandon Nimmo (finger), J.D. Davis (hand), and Luis Guillorme (oblique) are also on the 10-day IL.
It is expected that Nimmo -- who has been facing live pitching -- will be activated on Friday in Tampa when the Mets play the Rays.
Davis is a bit behind Nimmo as he works his way back, per Rojas, but he could be activated a few days after Nimmo.