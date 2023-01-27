Mets, Jeff McNeil agree to four-year, $50 million extension

Jeff McNeil / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Mets and Jeff McNeil have agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract extension, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The reported deal, which is not done and is pending a physical, includes a fifth-year club option that would take the value to $63.75 million.

McNeil, 30, is coming off his best season in which he was named an All-Star and took home the NL batting title with a .326 average.

Over five seasons with the Mets, McNeil owns a career slash line of .307/.370/.458 with 46 home runs, 121 doubles and 214 RBI in 516 games.

McNeil was scheduled for arbitration with the Mets before the start of the 2023 season, and was not set to become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2024 season. Passan reported that the team offered $6.25 million and McNeil requested $7.75 million, but those conversations led to the contract extension.

The AAV for the contract extension is $12.5 million, therefore the Mets' new projected payroll plus tax would be around $467 million, according to Passan.