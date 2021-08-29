Mets' Javier Baez explains his thumbs down celebration: 'We can't have our fans against us'

Mets Javier Baez high fives dugout

After the Mets 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, infielder Javier Baez explained what his new "thumbs down" celebration means and let the fans know exactly how he feels about getting booed.



"Just the boos that we get," Baez said. "We're not machines, we're going to struggle. We're going to struggle seven times out of ten. It just feels bad when I strike out and I get booed, it doesn't really get to me, but I want to let them know that we're going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels.

"If we win together, then we're going to lose together and the fans are a really big part of it. In my case, they gotta be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans, but if they're going to do that, they're just putting more pressure on the team and that's not what we want."

Baez launched a two-run home run in the win, but still was frustrated with the fans after he received boos following a strikeout. He clarified that it was his idea to do the "thumbs down" gesture on the field, and that it was directed at the fans.

"It was my opinion, it's just how I feel. I love the fans and I like playing for the fans, but we can't have our fans against us," Baez said.

Manager Luis Rojas was asked about Baez' comments, and said that it's something he's going to have to get used to from a passionate fanbase.

"I haven't had many conversations with Javy about that, everything's been about the game," Rojas said. "Getting to know Javy more and more everyday, he's an outstanding kid to be around. Javy being a new guy here, getting to know our fanbase. Some of the reaction that our fanbase has, you see it's something he's learning. Our fans are like that, our fans are very passionate. They're going to demand the best out of everyone here -- players, managers. We understand where it's coming from, it's always been like that. They demand the best, they demand wins. We just gotta keep working to deliver it to them and be our best.

"I think it's something he's probably getting used to, it's the first time he's had another uniform. He's seen some of these things in his time here, probably that's why he's sharing, he's venting. It's a learning experience. There's different guys that have probably felt that way coming into here and not performing immediately. They learn how to deal with it and they know where the fanbase is coming from."

Rojas went on to say that Mets fans have every right to boo and react how they want to when the team is not performing up to standards.

"They have the right to react however they want. Especially Mets fans, New York fans, this market, this city knows baseball probably more than any other city. They have the right to react however they want, and we got to understand where they're coming from. Our job is to be ready everyday to give them the best baseball."