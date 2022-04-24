Mets' Buck Showalter gives injury updates on Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker

Mets injured starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field

Buck Showalter gave reporters updates on Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker on Sunday.

Walker will return to the rotation this weekend when the Phillies come into town, and he will throw a sim game on Monday.

As for deGrom, after the original plan was for him to have an MRI on Friday, he instead got a CT scan and will have the MRI on Monday.

Showalter said that no one has read the CT results yet, but there is no urgency, nor are there red flags thus far.