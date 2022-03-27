Mets' Jacob deGrom strikes out five in three innings of work against Cardinals

Jacob deGrom spring training start blue uniform good shot

Mets ace Jacob deGrom came out firing on Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out five batters over 3.0 IP, throwing just 52 pitches with 38 of them for strikes.

He allowed four hits in the spring outing -- three singles and a double to Dylan Carlson.

The one run came on a ground ball hit by Harrison Bader that snuck by Francisco Lindor into the outfield, scoring Carlson from second.

Fellow star pitcher Max Scherzer came in to replace deGrom at the start of the fourth inning.

DeGrom's spring ERA now sits at 1.80 after two starts and 5.0 IP. He's struck out 10 batters and has allowed only five hits.