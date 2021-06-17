Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits perfect start with shoulder soreness

For the fourth time in two months, New York Mets ace and Cy Young frontrunner Jacob deGrom has run into a health issue.

This time, it was shoulder soreness that interrupted one of his most dominant starts of the season. deGrom threw three perfect innings on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, striking out nine. He left following the third inning, however, after visibly struggling on the mound:

This is the pitch to Sogard where deGrom showed some discomfort last inning: pic.twitter.com/BbTL68m5xc — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) June 17, 2021

deGrom was replaced by reliever Sean Reid-Foley in the fourth inning.

