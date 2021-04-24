Mets' Jacob deGrom sets MLB record for most strikeouts in first four outings of a season

Jacob deGrom No. 42 home jersey

It seems like the extra day of rest agreed with Jacob deGrom.

With the Citi Field crowd on their feet, deGrom struck out Kyle Schwarber on a nasty 93 mph slider, setting a new career high with 15 strikeouts (to that point), with this new personal best coming after back-to-back 14-strikeout performances.

But the career high in strikeouts wasn’t the only thing deGrom achieved on Friday. He also set a Major League record in the process.

DeGrom’s 15th strikeout of the night was also his 50th of the season, setting a new modern era MLB record for most strikeouts by a pitcher in his first four games of the season. The previous record of 48 strikeouts had been held by Nolan Ryan (1978) and Shane Bieber (2020).

The Mets ace also became just the third pitcher ever to have 14+ strikeouts in three straight starts, joining Pedro Martinez (1999) and Gerrit Cole (2019). No pitcher in the modern era has ever had four such games in a row.

