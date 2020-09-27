Mets' Jacob deGrom on performance and being eliminated from playoff contention: 'Today is very frustrating for me'

After the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader, Jacob deGrom reflected on his performance and the team being officially eliminated from playoff contention.

"There's a lot of disappointment," deGrom said. "We were excited coming into this year, looking forward to playing a full season, and once that got shut down and the summer started up we were excited for that.

"Unfortunately we didn't make it. We let some games get away, including today. I got to do a better job today, these guys put out runs for me, and I couldn't put up zeros for them. Today is very frustrating for me."

In his final start of the season, deGrom allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 over 5.0 innings. He allowed two home runs to Andrew Stevenson, including an inside-the-park homer in which Dominic Smith crashed into the wall.

The three earned runs raised deGrom's ERA to 2.38, and likely ended his chances at a third-straight Cy Young Award. He was asked about who he thinks will win the award after the game.

"I don't know, I guess [Trevor] Bauer, Yu Darvish, I don't know," deGrom said. "I would have liked to been there in the talks, but I don't think today helped me."