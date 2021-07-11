Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch against Pirates on Sunday in first-half finale

Jacob deGrom home whites day game Phillies

Mets' Jacob deGrom will not pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday's first-half finale, as LHP Aaron Loup will get the start.

DeGrom had already decided that he will not travel to Coors Field in Denver for the 2021 All-Star Game on July 13.

He last pitched on July 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts over 7.0 IP. After the game, deGrom explained his thought process on not attending the event.

"I’ve thought about it and obviously being named to an All-Star team is a great honor, but I’m going to take that time and just enjoy it with my family, whether I pitch Sunday or not, and get healthy for the second half," deGrom said.

The ace has dealt with some injuries throughout the year so far, as a right side injury and flexor tendinitis have held him out of starts.

He pushed for teammate Taijuan Walker to replace him on the NL All-Star team, and the league announced on Friday night that Walker will be an All-Star.

DeGrom has been dominant as ever this season, posting a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and a 7-2 record through 15 starts. He'll now aim to take home a third Cy Young Award and help the Mets reach the playoffs.