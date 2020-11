Jacob deGrom has been named an NL Cy Young Award Finalist for the third season in a row, it was announced on Monday night.

The Mets ace will look to become the first to win it three times in a row since Randy Johnson won it four years straight from 1999-2002.

Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds and Yu Darvish of the Chicago Cubs were named the other two finalists for the award as well.

More to come...