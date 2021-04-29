Mets' Jacob deGrom frustrated with himself for failing to make mechanical adjustment vs. Red Sox

Jacob deGrom home whites tight shot side angle

Jacob deGrom delivered a performance on Wednesday night that most major league pitchers dream of, allowing just three hits and one earned run over six innings of work with nine strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox.

But it was clear that deGrom –coming off a game in which he struck out 15 Washington Nationals and threw a two-hit shutout – didn’t have his best, especially early, as he allowed a pair of doubles in the second inning that ultimately proved to be the difference in the 1-0 loss to Boston.

The Mets offense was only able to eek out two singles of Red Sox pitching behind their ace, but when deGrom was asked if was frustrated by the lack of offense, he instead focused on his own play and a mechanical adjustment that he failed to make.

“I think I’m just disappointed because of how good I felt mechanically the last time out there. Just wasn’t able to repeat that,” deGrom said after the game. “It was a little bit frustrating seeing the action of my fastball, having it sailing arm-side, me falling off to the first-base side. That was what frustrated me.

“I just felt like I should have been able to make pitches in the second. To give up a leadoff double and then left some balls in the middle of the plate and they were hit hard. They were able to move him to third, and then even the [Christian] Vazquez double, it’s just not a good pitch, so that’s what’s frustrating for me.”

DeGrom is now 2-2 on the season (if pitcher’s win-loss records are your cup of tea), and incredibly, his ERA rose on Wednesday night from 0.31 to 0.51 on the season. Even more incredibly, Wednesday’s start was just the second time this season that he’s allowed an earned run, and he’s now lost both of those outings.

Still, deGrom left both manager Luis Rojas and battery mate James McCann impressed.

“Jake gave us a really good chance to win a ball game, I think,” Rojas said. “It was a solid start again. He was a great, and he got better throughout the outing. Four strikeouts in a row at one point, and you almost felt like there was that point in the game where he starts like striking out guys straight. So, he was great.”

“To the average eye, you wouldn’t know that he didn’t quote-unquote have his best stuff tonight,” added McCann. “He’s very good at understanding what is and what isn’t working for him on any given night, and then making those adjustments that need to be made. I actually feel like he got a little stronger as the game went on, as opposed to early in the game, as far as the feel that he had for each pitch. If Jake deGrom doesn’t have good stuff and goes six innings, one run, nine [strikeouts], he must be pretty darn good.”