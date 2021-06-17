Mets' Jacob deGrom exits Wednesday's start with right shoulder soreness

Jacob deGrom 6/16 close up

Jacob deGrom’s night against the Cubs on Wednesday got off to as good a start as anyone could have imagined, as he struck out eight hitters in three perfect innings. He also ripped an RBI single.

But after the third, deGrom walked down the tunnel with members of the training staff, and his night came to an end.

The Mets quickly got the bullpen up, as Sean Reid-Foley came into the game to pitch the top of the fourth.

The team later announced that deGrom exited with right shoulder soreness.

DeGrom left his last start after six superb innings due to right flexor tendonitis, but the hope all week was that deGrom would be able to get treatment during the week and make his scheduled start Wednesday, as he obviously did.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned…