Mets' Jacob deGrom exits Sunday's game for 'precautionary reasons' with right side tightness

Colin Martin
·1 min read
Mets Jacob deGrom 5/9
Mets Jacob deGrom 5/9

The Mets announced Jacob deGrom was taken out of Sunday's game for "precautionary reasons due to right side tightness."

DeGrom exited the game alongside head trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing a couple warmup pitches prior to the top of the sixth inning. James McCann ran out to the mound after noticing something was wrong, and the Mets ultimately made the call to take him out of the game.

DeGrom was scratched from his start last week due to lat tightness, but he felt good enough to make the start Sunday after 10 days rest.

Over five innings, deGrom allowed just one hit and one earned run while striking out six and walking three batters.

