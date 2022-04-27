Mets' J.D. Davis relieved after negative X-rays from hit-by-pitch

J.D. Davis on ground after getting hit by pitch in foot

All eyes were on the Mets and Cardinals scrum at Busch Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis, but it was Genesis Cabrera hitting J.D. Davis in the foot that started the entire thing.

Why? Well, Davis's injury was the 19th time a Met had been hit by a pitch in 20 games. And considering three batters were hit the night before, including Pete Alonso getting beamed in the head, the Mets ended up retaliating.

But Davis is relieved that his situation -- he was forced out of the game to receive X-rays -- wasn't more serious.

“I’m alright. Squared me up pretty good, but X-rays were negative," he told reporters in the locker room following the 10-5 loss to the Cardinals. "Coming in tomorrow for some treatment and in this walking boot for about a day or two. Just go day by day and see how the swelling goes.”

It definitely seemed a lot worse for Davis, who immediately hobbled out of the batter's box and went on one knee.

"I was just hoping there was nothing broken and sure enough there wasn’t," he said.

Davis was obviously not on the field for the scrum when benches cleared, but he said "it is what it is" as he looked at both sides, referencing how Nolan Arenado -- the hitter that took the up-and-in delivery from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez -- had been in a situation before where he was thrown at.

Either way, the spotlight will stay on the altercation. But Davis seemed to have escaped St. Louis without needing to spend time on the IL.