Padres reach agreement with potential Mets target Ha-Seong Kim: report

The San Diego Padres have agreed to a deal with a potential Mets target, KBO infielder Ha-Seong Kim, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Mets were interested in the 25-year-old, who racked up a .920 OPS and blasted 36 homers in the KBO last year. He was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 7.

While being a monstrous offensive player, Kim won two straight KBO Golden Glove Awards at shortstop in 2018 and 2019. He also represented South Korea at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.



The Padres continue to bolster up their roster after reportedly trading for Blake Snell late Sunday night, and are also reportedly in deep talks to acquire Yu Darvish from the Chicago Cubs.