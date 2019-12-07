Mets are interested in Rick Porcello
Jon Heyman reports that the Mets are interested in free agent pitcher Rick Porcello and have been speaking to his agent.
Porcello is coming off a pretty dreadful 2019 season in which he went 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts. That ERA was the worst in the majors among qualified starters. He’s also pretty homer happy. But (a) he’s durable; and (b) a change of scenery and a move to a more pitcher-friendly division and park might do him some good, so it’s not like he’s a bad guy for the Mets to be looking at. He’s only going to be 31 next season and he’s just a year removed from a decent season.
There are far worse bounceback candidates.
Scroll to continue with content