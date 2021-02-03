Mets have interest in free agent Marwin Gonzalez: report

Marwin Gonzalez of the Twins celebrates in the dugout after a home run

Still in need of strengthening their bench, the Mets have interest in signing free agent utility player Marwin Gonzalez, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

In addition to the Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox are among the other teams rumored to be interested in Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, 31, had a down year in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, hitting just .211/.286/.320 in 53 games. But he is a career .261/.317/.413 hitter in nine big league seasons with the Houston Astros and Twins whose versatility makes him extremely valuable.

A switch-hitter, Gonzalez is capable of playing all four infield positions along with right field and left field and is average or a bit better at most spots.

The Mets' bench this season is set to likely include infielder Luis Guillorme, catcher Tomas Nido, and outfielder Jose Martinez. When it comes to a backup center fielder, Guillermo Heredia is the only player on the 40-man roster who would fit that need.