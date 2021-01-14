Mets have interest in free agent center fielder Albert Almora

Free agent Albert Almora is among the center field options the Mets have looked at, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

As the Mets work to put finishing touches on a roster that has already gotten tons of reinforcements this offseason, center field is arguably their biggest remaining need.

Almora, 26, is a career .271/.309/.398 hitter in five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, and is better known for being a plus defender in center field.

In 2018, Almora was worth 10 OAA (Outs Above Average) in 137 games in center field, and was worth 3 OAA in 125 games there in 2019. Last season, Almora was worth 0 OAA in 28 games in center.

Depending on how the Mets fill out the roster and where they allocate the most money, the light-hitting Almora might profile better as a backup than a starter. And the Mets, whose outfield depth is close to non-existent, could benefit from some reinforcements.

But when it comes to their starting center fielder -- with the Mets needing to find someone who can adequately handle the position, enabling Brandon Nimmo to move to left field -- New York could aim higher.

The Mets are still engaged with George Springer, team president Sandy Alderson said earlier this week.

If the Mets don't splurge for Springer, which would likely bring their payroll right up near the $210 million luxury tax threshold, it could make sense to make a run at free agent Jackie Bradley Jr., an elite defender whose bat is more potent than Almora's.

When it comes to the makeup of the Mets' roster, one annoyance is the fact that it still hasn't been officially determined if there will be a DH in the National League again in 2021.

The odds are on the NL having the DH, though, which would remove any worry the Mets might have about adding a starting caliber center fielder (with Nimmo shifting to left field) and then having no spot to play Dominic Smith, who profiles best at first base or DH.