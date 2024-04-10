Mets Injury Updates: Reliever Sean Reid-Foley 'progressing well,' Tylor Megill 'feeling good'

Reliever Sean Reid-Foley is “progressing well” in his recovery from a shoulder impingement that landed him on the injured list to start the season, manager Carlos Mendoza said as he provided updates on a few of the Mets' injuries after Wednesday's game in Atlanta was postponed due to the threat of rain.

“He threw a bullpen, I think, two days ago,” the skipper said of Reid-Foley, “he’s feeling well, progressing well, so everything is positive for him so far.”

Mendoza said last Saturday that the right-hander was given “a shot” a few days before and had been shut down for three days.

“He should be ramping up soon,” he said on April 6. “He’s feeling good. [I] anticipate a quick ramp up.”

Reid-Foley will likely have to head to one of the Mets’ minor league affiliates for a rehab assignment before he is activated off the injured list and makes his 2024 season debut.

Right-hander Tylor Megill, on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain, was ill the last few days but was at the ballpark before Wednesday’s rainout and Mendoza said he is “feeling good” and “should be getting close to start playing catch.”

Megill landed on the IL after his first start to the season. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks in 4.0 innings of work on March 31, the third game of the Mets season.

Mendoza also spoke about the club's decision to transfer pitcher Kodai Senga to the 60-day IL, saying there had been no setback to the right-hander's timeline in return from a posterior capsule strain in his shoulder and the move was done to free up space on the 40-man roster.

The earliest Senga can return is May 27, but Mendoza said Wednesday that "it's too early to tell" if the pitcher will be back as soon as he is eligible.

"He hasn't even touched the mound," the manager said. "We still gotta clear some hurdles here. And then we'll see how he responds once he gets on the mound and then bullpen, live BP, facing hitters and things like that. So, too early to tell."