Mets Injury Tracker: Kevin PIllar suffers multiple nasal fractures

Mets Kevin Pillar walks off with the trainer

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for the Mets players on the IL...

Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures on Monday night when he was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball against the Braves in Atlanta. Pillar will meet with a specialist to determine next steps.

Potential return date : TBD

DeGrom's Monday throwing session -- which they called a "touch and feel" -- went well, Luis Rojas told reporters, and he is now expected to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He could possibly be activated to pitch during the Mets' series against the Marlins in Miami that begins on May 21. The Mets are also considering having deGrom make a rehab start before being activated.

Potential return date : May 21 or May 26

Davis begins a rehab assignment on Tues., May 18 with Triple-A Syracuse.

Potential return date : Later this week

Lugo begins a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Tues., May 18.

Potential return date : May 31

Syndergaard begins a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Weds., May 19.

Potential return date : Mid-June



Nimmo felt pain in his finger while on a rehab assignment and has returned to the Mets to receive treatment.

Potential return date : TBD



Carrasco is back with the Mets after stretching out to six innings during simulated games. He is still considered "week-to-week" and will be on a rehab assignment once he's deemed ready for that step.

Potential return date : TBD

McNeil landed on the IL on Tues., May 17. He will be eligible to be activated on May 27.

Potential return date : TBD

Conforto landed on the IL on Tues., May 17 after being diagnosed with a hamstring strain. He will be eligible to be activated on May 27.

Potential return date : TBD

Guillorme is not yet doing baseball activity as he recovers from his oblique injury.

Potential return date : TBD

Almora landed on the IL on May 12 after crashing into the center field wall at Citi Field while trying to make a catch.