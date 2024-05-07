Mets injury notes: Next steps for Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill and more

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave updates on a number of his injured pitchers including Kodai Senga.

For Senga, the Mets ace came out of his most recent live BP just fine but is now going to throw a bullpen session.

“Physically feeling well, it’s just more mechanics that he wants to throw a bullpen and work on some of the things he feels he needs to work on,” Mendoza said. “But as far as how he’s feeling – shoulder and all that – it’s all good news, so, he’ll throw a bullpen, I think it’s tomorrow or the next day, and then we’ll see where we’re at for that next step.”

If Senga gets through his bullpen, then the right-hander will either throw live batting practice or enter a rehab game.

Senga was placed on the 60-day IL on Opening Day with his shoulder injury so the earliest he’s eligible to return is May 27.

Syracuse Arms

Down with Triple-A Syracuse, Tylor Megill had another fantastic rehab start, pitching a nearly perfect four innings.

Mendoza said that Megill will have another start with Syracuse on Sunday where he’ll need to go five innings with the goal being 75-80 pitches thrown.

If Megill can do that, then it’s possible he can return to the team in what could be a new-look six-man rotation.

As for reliever Drew Smith, the right-hander will pitch an inning for Syracuse on Wednesday with the goal being 15-20 pitches.

Mar 31, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) pitches in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Latest on Raley

And finally, there’s Brooks Raley.

The left-hander was placed on the IL on April 21 with left elbow inflammation. While the team said he’ll be out “longer than expected” the Mets skipper had a minor update on their reliever.

Mendoza said that the team is still waiting on certain results and that the process is going to be a slow one.

“When we get back to New York, talk to him, some of the trainers and see what we got going on with him,” Mendoza said. “But nothing new to report.”

The Mets are currently in St. Louis and after an off day on Thursday will return to Flushing for a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. There should be a substantial update on Raley before Friday’s game.

Raley has been great with the Mets this season. In eight appearances, Raley has yet to give up an earned run and has nine strikeout over seven innings pitched.