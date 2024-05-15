Mets Injury Notes: Drew Smith suffers setback, Brooks Raley shut down for two weeks

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza gave updates on a number of players, especially to two huge arms in the bullpen.

Drew Smith Setback

RHP Drew Smith was expected to be activated off the IL on Wednesday but was not. Mendoza revealed that his reliever suffered a setback while playing catch before Tuesday’s game against the Phillies.

Smith, who was recovering from an issue with the front of his shoulder, told the training staff that he had a “pinch” in the back of his shoulder.

Mendoza said that the team doesn’t believe the setback to be serious and the plan for Smith is for him to continue to throw Thursday before making a decision on the next steps, but no further testing is scheduled.

The 30-year-old made 10 appearances this season before landing on the IL, and pitched to a 2.70 ERA while striking out 11 batters in 10 innings.

Minor updates on Kodai Senga and Adrian Houser

Senga threw another bullpen session on Wednesday. The Mets ace tossed 30 pitches and it “went well,” according to Mendoza.

The team will wait a couple of days before deciding on what’s next for Senga.

As for Houser, the starter turned reliever was scheduled to return to the rotation but with the bullpen being taxed in recent days, the Mets need the right-hander in the ‘pen.

They haven’t determined if he’s available for tonight’s game, but is available Thursday if he doesn’t pitch on Wednesday.

Houser has made one relief appearance since being moved to the bullpen. On May 10 against the Braves, Houser gave up one hit and two walks in two innings of work.

Mar 31, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Brooks Raley (25) pitches in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Mets shut down Brooks Raley

Raley has been officially shut down by the Mets as he recovers from a UCL strain in his elbow. However, the Mets say that a recent MRI showed that there are signs of healing.

The left-hander took a PRP injection a few weeks ago for the inflammation but he went to a doctor for a second opinion on Tuesday when the MRI was taken.

When asked if there’s optimism that Raley can avoid surgery, the Mets skipper was honest.

“I don’t know. It’s hard for me to sit here and speculate,” Mendoza said. “We have to see what we’re dealing with two weeks from now.”

In eight appearances this season, Raley did not allow a run and struck out nine batters in seven innings.