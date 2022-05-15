With Mets injuries piling, Buck Showalter 'not going to wallow around in self-pity'

Buck Showalter close-up side profile in blue hat

The Mets have been bitten by the injury bug.

The Amazin’s have been quite active with their injured list maneuvers.

Just within the last week Jacob deGrom (shoulder) and Trevor May (triceps) were moved to the 60-day IL, Sean Reid-Foley underwent Tommy John surgery, James McCann fractured his hamate and was placed on the 15-day IL, and lastly Tylor Megill (biceps inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL.

A long, long list of productive players that the Mets have or will be without for a number of weeks. Injuries are a part of the game as seen in years past, and nobody feels bad for you when they happen.

Something Buck Showalter understands very well.

“We knew stuff like this was going to happen, so it’s not ‘woe is me.’ We’re not going to wallow around in self-pity. We’re going to look at it as an opportunity to shine.

I think we’ve been grinding since the first day of spring trying to hurry and get ready. You know, we lose Jake (deGrom), we lost Reid-Foley, we lost May. It’s part of it, other teams if they haven’t they will. Team’s that don’t (experience injuries) I need to get some of that fairy dust.”

Oftentimes when a player goes down with injury it opens up opportunities for others that could potentially take advantage of playing time they otherwise would have not received. Or, as many like to call it, “getting Wally Pipped”

Obviously, nobody ever roots for injuries. However, as the leader of a team, looking at the positive side of things is part of the job description. That’s exactly the approach Showalter is taking.

“I look at it as an opportunity for one of our young players like Colin (Holderman). That was a big moment for him today. I just look at more as opportunities to find something that we think is going to be good and maybe it comes along at a faster pace.

I know what these opportunities mean to those guys. You don’t like for them to happen the way they are. But we knew stuff like this was going to happen.”

The Mets still sit in a good place despite all of the injuries that have come their way. They entered play Sunday with a 5.5-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

Despite all of the recent bad news coming their way, Showalter and the Mets are not going to be asking for pity from anyone.