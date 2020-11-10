Mets infielder Andres Gimenez earns third-place vote for NL Rookie of the Year

Mets infielder Andres Gimenez earned a third-place vote in NL Rookie of the Year voting, putting him in a tie for seventh place with Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez and Braves pitcher Ian Anderson.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams won the award with 14 first place votes, six second-place votes and seven third-place votes.

Gimenez, who turned 22 in September, started games at second base, third base and shortstop in 2020 and made just one error in 118 chances in the field. He slashed .263/.333/.398 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 132 plate appearances and was successful in eight of nine steal attempts.

Pete Alonso, of course, won the award last season with his historic year in 2019.

While Gimenez was impressive for the Mets in his rookie season, it’s possible he’d need to be included in any potential trade with the Indians for likely trade candidate Francisco Lindor.