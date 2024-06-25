Mets host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (52-28, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (37-39, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (3-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -148, Mets +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the New York Yankees looking to extend a five-game home winning streak.

New York has an 18-23 record in home games and a 37-39 record overall. Mets hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

New York has a 28-14 record on the road and a 52-28 record overall. The Yankees have gone 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .278 batting average, and has nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 16-for-40 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 12 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 56 RBI while hitting .305 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 14-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.