Mets host the Marlins on home losing streak

Miami Marlins (23-43, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (28-37, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (1-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -152, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins looking to stop their four-game home slide.

New York is 28-37 overall and 13-23 at home. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Miami has an 11-18 record on the road and a 23-43 record overall. The Marlins are 16-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has a .284 batting average to lead the Mets, and has eight doubles, two triples and six home runs. Francisco Lindor is 14-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .249 for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 13-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (leg), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.