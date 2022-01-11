Mets have honed in on a bench coach

Buck Showalter jersey swap - wearing blue Mets hat and jacket, treated image with blue background

As the Mets fill out their coaching staff, they have "honed in" on a bench coach, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Per Martino, the name is not yet known, and the team will wait to announce the entire staff at once after selecting their assistant pitching/bullpen coach and assistant hitting coach.

However, bench coach "seems set," according to Martino.



During the Mets' bench coach search, they were stymied a few times when denied permission to interview candidates, including when the San Francisco Giants denied their request to interview pitching coach Andrew Bailey.

But as the Mets assemble their stuff under manager Buck Showalter, most of it is in place.

Eric Chavez is set to be the hitting coach, with the Mets luring him away from the Yankees, where he had recently been announced as an assistant hitting coach.

New York is planning to hire Joey Cora as third base coach, after Cora was recommended to Showalter by Terry Collins.

For first base coach, the Mets are expected to hire Wayne Kirby.

Jeremy Hefner, the only coach who was retained when the team moved on from Luis Rojas after the 2021 season, will be the pitching coach.