Mets are hitting, winning, getting wild about wild cards, and enjoying the Grimace Era | The Mets Pod

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo are here for Mets hits, wins, wild card races, and giving credit to Grimace because why not?

The guys look back at a winning week for the Mets and the reasons behind it, including J.D. Martinez, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, a stabilized catching duo, solid pitching, and maybe some magic from a certain McDonald’s character.

Connor and Joe also break down the wild card race in the NL, Lindor haters, progress for Mark Vientos, Jeff McNeil’s playing time, and then go Down of the Farm for a check-in on prospect Nick Morabito.

Finally, the guys wrap things up with more Scoreboard predictions, and a dive into the Mailbag to answer questions about trades vs qualifying offers for Pete Alonso and Luis Severino, the status of prospects Ryan Clifford and Drew Gilbert, and reasons to really believe in the Mets.

