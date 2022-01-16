Mets hiring Glenn Sherlock as Buck Showalter's bench coach

Glenn Sherlock BP

The Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock to serve as Buck Showalter’s bench coach, sources tell SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino.

MLB Network was the first to report Sherlock’s hire.

Sherlock, 61, has connections to both the team and Showalter. He served on Showalter’s staffs with both the Yankees in 1995 and then the Arizona Diamondbacks from 1998-2000.

Sherlock stuck with the Diamondbacks all the way through the 2016 season, until he joined the Mets as their third base coach from 2017 to 2018, and then served as their first base coach in 2019.

He's been the catching coach for the Pirates since 2020, though he also assisted manager Derek Shelton with game preparation and in-game management, according to the Pirates' press release upon his hire.

With Sherlock on board, the Mets now have all of the major coaching spots filled on Showalter's staff, with Jeremy Hefner returning as pitching coach, Eric Chavez as hitting coach, Wayne Kirby at first base, Joey Cora at third base, and Sherlock as the bench coach.

The Mets have not yet made these hirings official.

