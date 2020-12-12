Mets hiring former Diamondbacks exec Jared Porter as general manager

Jared Porter smiling in sunglasses

The Mets have found their next general manager.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets have hired former Diamondbacks exec Jared Porter as the team's general manager.



Most recently the Diamondbacks senior vice president and assistant general manager, Porter also spent parts of two seasons with the Cubs as the team’s director of pro scouting/special assistant, and was with the team when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016.

Porter, 40, also worked his way up through the Red Sox system, starting as an intern and ending up as the team’s director of Pro Scouting from 2012-15.

More to come...