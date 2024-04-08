Mets Hall of Fame catcher Jerry Grote dead at 81

Jerry Grote, a two-time All-Star catcher during his career with the Mets and member of the franchise's Hall of Fame, died Sunday afternoon at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, Texas. He was 81.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Jerry Grote," Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. "The Mets Hall of Famer was the backbone of a young Mets team who captured the heart of New York City in 1969. Known as the best defensive catcher in franchise history, he was a two-time All-Star who played 12 seasons in Flushing.

"We are grateful that Jerry was able to reunite with his teammates one last time during the 1969 World Series reunion at Citi Field in 2019. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, family and friends.”

Born Oct. 6, 1942, in Belton, Texas, Grote's MLB career from 1963-81 included 1966-77 with the Mets. Over 11 full seasons in New York, Grote slashed .256/.321/.330 with 35 home runs and 350 RBI.

Grote split the 1977 season with the Mets, where he slashed .268/.329/.303 while adding four home runs and 28 RBI in 60 games, before getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Grote, as the Cohens mentioned, was a member of the Mets' 1969 World Series team.

"He was the reason for my success," former Mets RHP Jerry Koosman said in a statement. "I have the photo in my home of me jumping into his arms after we won in 1969.

"I am heartbroken. No one was better behind the plate. He really controlled the game."