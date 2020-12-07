Mets had trade discussions with Blue Jays about Steven Matz: report

Steven Matz pitching against the Braves at Citi Field

The Mets had talks with the Blue Jays about a potential trade of Steven Matz before New York agreed to a one-year deal with Matz worth $5.2 million to avoid arbitration last week, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per Rosenthal, the point of the Mets dangling Matz was to see if any team would offer "something of value" for him at his arbitration salary, which would have given the Mets even more roster flexibility.

Matz, who has done some work with Phil Regan since the season ended as he tries to regain his form, had a 9.68 ERA and 1.69 WHIP while allowing 4.1 HR/9 in 30.2 innings in the shortened campaign last season.



The trainwreck that was Matz's 2020 season led to some speculation that the Mets might non-tender him, though it was always a safe bet that they would offer him a contract.

From his big league debut in 2015 through 2019, Matz had some hiccups and injury issues, but was a largely reliable mid-rotation starter, posting a 3.98 ERA across 547.2 innings.

The above should give the Mets some hope that he'll be able to regain that form and contribute in 2021, whether it's in the rotation or bullpen.

As things currently stand, the Mets have Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and likely David Peterson penciled into their 2021 rotation. Matz, if he is not traded between now and Opening Day, could be a competitor for the No. 5 spot.

As the Mets look to fix a rotation that was their Achilles heel last season, they have been linked to Trevor Bauer and Jake Odorizzi, among others.

