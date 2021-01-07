Mets have had recent trade talks with the Cubs involving Kris Bryant: report

Kris Bryant wearing sunglasses

The Mets sent shockwaves through the baseball world on Thursday, acquiring All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor as well as starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Indians.

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino has updated the situation as far as where the Mets go from here with the likes of George Springer, Trevor Bauer, and Jake Odorizzi, but another reporter has linked a former NL MVP to the Mets as well.

According USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mets and Cubs have had recent trade talks regarding third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant.



Nightengale doesn’t mention whether or not trading for Bryant is still a possibility for the Mets following the Lindor trade, but Martino has reported that any further deal involving a big-time salary would mean the Mets would need to trim their own payroll in some way, shape, or form to make it work. Bryant is only under contract through the 2021 season, but he agreed to a reported $18.6 million dollar deal for the year, which is clearly a hefty number.

Bryant’s career trajectory has been an interesting one. After bursting onto the scene as NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, Bryant took home the 2016 NL MVP Award as he slashed .292/.385/.554 with 39 home runs and 102 RBI, helping lead the Cubs to a World Series title. His numbers dipped slightly in 2017 and then again in 2018, though he rebounded in 2019 with his third All-Star appearance. His 2020 season, though, was another down year, as he put up career-worst numbers with his .206/.293/.351 slash line in 34 games.

Still, Bryant would be an interesting piece if the Mets were to add him. Defensively, he’s a bit of a question mark, as he’s played primarily the corner infield and outfield spots during his career. Bryant came up as a third baseman, and played 27 of his 34 games there last season.

The Mets have clearly been aggressive under owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson, and where they go from here will undoubtedly be worth keeping an eye on.