Mets at Guardians: How to watch on SNY on May 22, 2024

The Mets conclude their three-game series against the Guardians in Cleveland on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Pete Alonso has a seven-game hitting streak

Mark Vientos is hitting .360 with a 1.127 OPS in 25 at-bats over eight games this season

Reed Garrett has given up just one earned run over his last 10 appearances, dating back to April 28. For the season, he has a 0.72 ERA and 1.12 WHIP

Adam Ottavino has allowed only one base runner in 3.2 innings over his last three appearances

Jose Quintana allowed two runs on four hits while walking none and striking out four in 5.1 innings during his last start

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets at Guardians online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.